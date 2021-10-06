7 Culinary Memoirs That Will Add Some Flavor to Your Bookshelf

If you love food, and you love memoirs, then culinary memoirs are the perfect pairing for your next read! These memoirs are about food, of course, but they also are about so much more: life, death, birth, heartache, healing, and finding your own place in the world. From coming of age stories to tell-alls from the movers and shakers in the food world, there’s something for every book club and personal TBR list here!

Bon Appetempt In her charming memoir Bon Appétempt, Amelia Morris recounts how food has shaped and influenced her coming of age in LA. Navigating her childhood to young adult years and telling funny stories, like the time she epically failed at recreating a Bon Appétite cake recipe that had to be served in a giant serving bowl, this is a lovely memoir about how food and growing up can be intrinsically twined and essential. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Hardcover

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo

Lunch in Paris In Lunch in Paris, Elizabeth Bard tells the story of how she left for Paris and never came home, all thanks to a very memorable lunch with a handsome Frenchman where she began to fall for the man and the wonderful food that Paris had to offer. Bard tells readers about how she grew to love France through the food, and how she used food to understand an unfamiliar place and navigate her own transition as American ex-pat. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo

Truffle Boy Ian Purkayastha is New York City's leading truffle importer, but before he rose to prominence in the truffle trade, he was a teen from rural Arkansas. Truffle Boy tells of how he went from a teen who tasted his first truffle at age fifteen to searching the world high and low for the best truffles, sometimes putting himself in danger in the pursuit. This book is about the love of a very particular kind of food, but also the perils of the exotic food market. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Hardcover

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo

Four Kitchens Lauren Shockey aspired to become a great chef, but she was dissatisfied with the education she received and the French Culinary Institute—so she came up with a plan to learn from chefs in fine restaurants all over the world. This is a memoir of the time she spent in kitchens in New York, Vietnam, Israel, and France, learning from some of the best chefs in the business and finding her own place and style in the world of food. This book also includes recipes and interesting cooking and flavor insights she learned during her apprenticeship. ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo

Which delicious book will you devour next?

Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Tirzah Price is a writer and contributing editor at Book Riot. Find her on Twitter @TirzahPrice.