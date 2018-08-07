Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tiny Hot Dogs
A Memoir in Small Bites
From awkward schoolgirl to Caterer to the Stars, Mary Giuliani weaves together a collection of hilarious memories, from professional growing pains to her long journey to motherhood, never losing her sense of humor and her love for everyone’s favorite party food, pigs in a blanket.Read More
Mary’s utterly unremarkable childhood was everything she didn’t want: hailing from a deeply loving yet overprotective Italian family in an all-Jewish enclave on Long Island. All she wanted was to fit in (be Jewish) and become famous (specifically a cast member on Saturday Night Live). With an easy, natural storytelling sensibility, Mary shares her journey from a cosseted childhood home to the stage and finally to the party, accidentally landing what she now refers to as “the breakthrough role of a lifetime” catering to a glittery list of stars she once hoped to be part of herself.
Fresh, personal, and full of Mary’s humorous, self-deprecating, and can-do attitude against all odds, you’ll want to see where each shiny silver tray of hors d’oeuvres takes her next. You never know when the humble hot dog will be a crucial ingredient in the recipe for success, in building a business or simply making life more delicious.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"No one tells a story like Mary Giuliani and she does it with great recipes, too! To read her deeply personal memoir is to feel that you've connected with a dear friend who's thoughtful, funny, and truly unique. I love this book!"—-Ina Garten
"Mary Giuliani is not a name: it is a promise. Like a guarantee on the box, her name attached to an event, a book, a menu, a meal, is a golden ticket to good times. Mary makes me smile, laugh, cry happy tears, and she always leaves me hungry for more of her wisdom, her humor, and her stories. I raise my glass in a toast to the hostess with the mostest to celebrate this, her most personal, touching, and delicious work yet!"—-Rachael Ray
"Giuliani (The Cocktail Party) hilariously recounts her evolution from a girl with 'one eyebrow' in a Long Island household that 'couldn't be more Italian if we tried' into a successful caterer to the stars who appears on television with Rachael Ray and Ina Garten.... Giuliani's entertaining memoir is packed with satisfying stories and recipes that readers will guiltily enjoy."—Publishers Weekly
"Giuliani has chutzpah to spare in these life-filled, rib-sticking (and-tickling) stories."—Booklist
"What makes 'Tiny Hot Dogs' a fun read is her down-to-earth, pinch-me mindset as she brushes shoulders with the rich and famous while feeding them her beloved pigs in a blanket, aka Tiny Hot Dogs."—
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
"'Tiny Hot Dogs: A Memoir in Small Bites' is told with genuine humor and storytelling reminiscent of Nora Ephron....offers the kind of moments that make readers smile, laugh, and most of all, remember what it's like trying to make your way in the world."—Sweet Paul
"Celebrity caterer and writer Mary Guiliani's 'memoir in small bites' delivers heartwarming moments and some serious laughs with endearing anecdotes from her life. After reading Guiliani's entire journey, you'll feel like you've made a hilarious new friend-and you'll find yourself craving some of the recipes inside."—-Maggie Maloney, Associate Digital Editor, Town & Country