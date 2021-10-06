Even More Dark Fantasy Novels

Sometimes, you might like your fantasy a bit macabre, with a little gloominess, or just straight-up scary and violent. If that’s the case, dark fantasy books are probably already your forte. Dark fantasy can take many forms, combining the elements of fantasy with horror and supernatural stories, while others delve into ominous and sinister depictions of violence, war, and bloodshed.

But say you’re not already an expert in the subject of the best dark fantasy novels. It might be hard to know where to start. Worry not, because you can’t really go wrong with these books. Here are some more of our favorites to get you started!

Kingdom of Ashes Elena May somehow combined fantasy, sci-fi, and paranormal vampire fiction into one incredible package here in Kingdom of Ashes, which depicts a world in which vampires rule the world and breed humans for food. There is a resistance force gaining momentum in the shadows, one which a young woman named Myra attempts to join. However, she is captured instead, and must plot her escape. This is one of the best dark fantasy novels for young adults in recent years, and was originally self-published. Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

The Broken Kingdoms N.K. Jemisin's Inheritance trilogy is nothing short of an incredible trio of books, and is particularly notable for being the prolific author's debut series. While book one is a great adventure in its own right, books two and three are where the series really reaches great heights. The Broken Kingdoms takes place a decade after the events of the first book, while The Kingdom of Gods occurs one hundred years after that. Part of what I like so much about this series is its willingness to stretch its own timeline so far, and to explore the long-ranging implications the events of one book has on its successor. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Neverwhere Looking for an urban fantasy that combines uncanny environments and characters, almost reminiscent of Edgar Allen Poe, with magic, monsters, and a sly sense of humor, all tied together into a neat dark fantasy package? Neverwhere may just be the book for you. Following the journey of Richard Mayhew, a businessman, through the strange alternate-reality under the streets of London, this is an intriguing and unique read. Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

The Way of Shadows The first in Brent Weeks's Night Angel series, The Way of Shadows follows Durzo Blint, an extraordinarily skilled assassin who treats his trade like an art form. He is a prolific killer, to whom a young man named Azoth apprentices himself as a tactic for survival. In doing so, Azoth must abandon his old life, and even his very identity, and completely embrace the politics and arcana of life as a professional assassin. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Mass Market Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

D.R. Baker is a writer and musician based in New York City. Their work has appeared at Book Riot, Submittable, HowlRound, and others.