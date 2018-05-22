Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Broken Kingdoms
A man with no memory of his past and a struggling, blind street artist will face off against the will of the gods as the secrets of this stranger’s past are revealed in the sequel to The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms, the debut novel of NYT bestselling author N. K. Jemisin.
In the city of Shadow, beneath the World Tree, alleyways shimmer with magic and godlings live hidden among mortalkind. Oree Shoth, a blind artist, takes in a strange homeless man on an impulse. This act of kindness engulfs Oree in a nightmarish conspiracy. Someone, somehow, is murdering godlings, leaving their desecrated bodies all over the city. And Oree’s guest is at the heart of it. . .
The Inheritance Trilogy
The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms
The Broken Kingdoms
The Kingdom of Gods
The Inheritance Trilogy (omnibus edition)
Shades in Shadow: An Inheritance Triptych (e-only short fiction)
The Awakened Kingdom (e-only novella)
For more from N. K. Jemisin, check out:
Dreamblood Duology
The Killing Moon
The Shadowed Sun
The Broken Earth series
The Fifth Season
The Obelisk Gate
The Stone Sky
Edition: Unabridged
Reader Reviews
Praise
"In the first book of Jemisin's richly detailed Inheritance trilogy, an outcast heroine must find a way to hold her own amid the treachery of her grandfather's court. I've got a special place in my heart for political intrigue, so this book was a delight through and through!"—Cassandra Clare
"The very best kind of sequel: as lush and evocative and true as the first, with all the same sense of mystery, giving us the world and characters we already love, and yet with a new story and a wonderfully new perspective on the whole dazzling world and pantheon the author has built."
