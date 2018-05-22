The Broken Kingdoms

"The very best kind of sequel: as lush and evocative and true as the first, with all the same sense of mystery, giving us the world and characters we already love, and yet with a new story and a wonderfully new perspective on the whole dazzling world and pantheon the author has built."

- Naomi Novik



"This is a book that readers won't be able to put down...A magnificent novel and one of the best books this reviewer has read this year." - Romantic Times (4-1/2 Stars)



"Returning fans will especially appreciate certain details, but this novel stands on its own and is worth reading purely for its own strengths." - Publishers Weekly (Starred Review)



"...The key is just to tell a great, exciting, engaging story that keeps you turning pages long past your bedtime. And Jemisin has definitely done that here." - io9.com



"Jemisin's talent as a storyteller should make her one of the fantasy authors to watch in the coming years." - Library Journal