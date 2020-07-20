Where to start reading Alastair Reynolds

If you are a fan of Iain M. Banks and Adrian Tchaikovsky, you’re going to love Alastair Reynolds.

Whether you’re venturing out on the starships of Revelation Space, or the satellite utopia of the Glitter Band, endless adventures await you.

Wondering where to start? Here are our suggestions!

For the Binge Readers: The Inhibitor Trilogy

Calling all Mass Effect players, this trilogy of books is right up your alley. And the best part? No annoying Makko mission to frustrate and confound you. Just an excellent space opera about humanity’s desperate fight against the Inhibitors, alien killing machines designed to detect intelligent life and destroy it.

Books Included in the series:

Revelation Space

Redemption Ark

Absolution Gap

Not ready to commit to a full series but intrigued by the Inhibitor Trilogy? Here are two other options for you to choose from!

Chasm City The once-utopian Chasm City— a domed human settlement on an otherwise inhospitable planet — has been overrun by a virus known as the Melding Plague, capable of infecting anybody, organic or computerized. In this hellscape, security operative Tanner Mirabel hunts for a post-mortal killer. If you loved the noir elements of James S. A. Corey's Leviathan Wakes, you'll love Chasm City, the stand-alone space opera set in the universe of the Inhibitor Trilogy.

Galactic North However, if you are finding it difficult to sit down and enjoy a full-length novel without distraction these days: good news: Alastair Reynolds is just as prolific as a writer when it comes to short fiction as he is a novelist.

