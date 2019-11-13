Winner of The British Science Fiction Award for Best Novel of the Year

One of Locus and Science Fiction Chronicle‘s “Best SF Novels of the Year”





Legendary space opera writer Alastair Reynolds returns to the world of Revelation Space with this British Science Fiction Award-winning stand-alone novel about a young man hell-bent on revenge on the surface of a twisted, disease-corrupted planet.





The once-utopian Chasm City–a domed human settlement on an otherwise inhospitable planet–has been overrun by a virus known as the Melding Plague, capable of infecting any body, organic or computerized. Now, with the entire city corrupted—from the people to the very buildings they inhabit–only the most wretched sort of existence remains. For security operative Tanner Mirabel, it is the landscape of nightmares through which he searches for a lowlife postmortal killer. But the stakes are raised when his search brings him face to face with a centuries-old atrocity that history would rather forget.