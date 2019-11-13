Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Century Rain
“Century Rain fuses time-travel, hard SF, alternate history, interstellar adventure and noir romance to create a novel of blistering powers and style.”-SF Revu
Part SF thriller, part interstellar adventure, part noir crime, Century Rain is as astonishing international bestseller from Alastair Reynolds.
Three hundred years in the future, Verity Auger is a specialist in the archaeological exploration of Earth, rendered uninhabitable after the technological catastrophe known as the Nanocaust. After a field-trip goes badly wrong, Verity is forced to redeem herself by participating in a dangerous mission, for which her expertise in invaluable.
Using a back door into an unstable alien transit system, Auger’s faction has discovered something astonishing at the far end of a wormhole: mid twentieth-century Earth, preserved like a fly in amber. Is it a window into the past, a simulation, or something else entirely?
Century Rain is a jaw-droppingly good SF thriller, packed with pace, adventure, brilliant storytelling and with twists that will keep you guessing to the end.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Reynolds possesses the true and awesome widescreen SF imagination...an exciting, thought-provoking novel."—Locus on Century Rain
"An intelligent space opera."—Time Out on Century Rain
"A darkly brilliant love story set in worlds we think we know but don't."—The Guardian (UK) on Century Rain