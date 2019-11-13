Redemption Ark

In the second book of The Inhibitor Trilogy, Alastair Reynolds pushes the boundaries of science fiction and “confirms his place among the leaders of the hard-science space-opera renaissance.” (Publishers Weekly)





Late in the twenty-sixth century, the human race has advanced enough to accidentally trigger the Inhibitors-alien killing machines designed to detect intelligent life and destroy it. The only hope for humanity lies in the recovery of a secret cache of doomsday weapons-and a renegade named Clavain who is determined to find them. But other factions want the weapons for their own purposes-and the weapons themselves have another agenda altogether…