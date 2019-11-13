Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Redemption Ark

Redemption Ark

by

In the second book of The Inhibitor Trilogy, Alastair Reynolds pushes the boundaries of science fiction and “confirms his place among the leaders of the hard-science space-opera renaissance.” (Publishers Weekly)

Late in the twenty-sixth century, the human race has advanced enough to accidentally trigger the Inhibitors-alien killing machines designed to detect intelligent life and destroy it. The only hope for humanity lies in the recovery of a secret cache of doomsday weapons-and a renegade named Clavain who is determined to find them. But other factions want the weapons for their own purposes-and the weapons themselves have another agenda altogether…
Read More

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Science Fiction / Hard Science Fiction

On Sale: April 21st 2020

Price: $11.99 / $14.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 576

ISBN-13: 9780316462488

Orbit Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Digital original

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

The Inhibitor Series