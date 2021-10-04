The Best of N.K. Jemisin

We live in a time when we are fortunate enough to have an abundance of truly phenomenal writers churning out fantasy novels, for all ages. Additionally, more than ever before, writers represent diverse backgrounds, as well as possess a willingness to blur the lines between fantasy and other genres.

There are few authors working right now who pull off the genre-bending trick as well as N.K. Jemisin. The author’s books are deeply rooted in fantasy as their main genre, but the urban and sci-fi fantasy elements found throughout them add extra flair and depth to the captivating stories.

Jemisin is also notable as a Black writer in a genre historically ruled by white voices. Her brand of African American fantasy explores issues of racism and brutality that plague the imagined worlds just as much as our real one. A conversation about Black fantasy books would simply be incomplete without her name included.

There’s no doubt N.K. Jemisin is one of the best writers working in SFF today. If you’re looking for somewhere to start with her amazing books, consider this your primer!

The Fifth Season In a post-climate change world, a powerful class of people, Orogenes, can control earthquakes and prevent Seasons, the cycle of violent climate fluctuations that ravage the planet. However, ordinary humans frequently persecute the Orogenes, to the point that one, fed up with the oppression and fear their people face, uses their power to split the planet's sole continent in twain. This sets off a series of events that leads to the worst Season in memory, leading humanity to question whether or not they can survive. This book kicks of the Broken Earth trilogy, which explores themes of oppression, marginalization, and how to survive in a world that seeks to keep you down. It is truly one of the best sci-fi fantasy novels out there. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo

The Dreamblood Duology Set in the ancient city-state Gujaareh, the Dreamblood duology explores the pitfalls of a society that values peace and order over all other things. Beginning with The Killing Moon, the series chronicles the fallout of a string of murders in Gujaareh, and the brewing war that lies in wait in the shadows. Although released as two separate volumes originally, reading the duology in one volume really connects the threads of the separate installments and keeps the action moving seamlessly toward the exciting conclusion. ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo

The Inheritance Trilogy Jemisin's debut trilogy, Inheritance, introduced the reading world at large to her powers with the pen. Among her novels, this series is perhaps the most rooted in straight-up fantasy, but it contains many traces of what would become the author's signatures. Inheritance is notable not only for the greatly constructed story and detailed world, but in the author's professed interest in telling stories that upend their own status quo, and by extension, that of the sci-fi fantasy community—a goal that makes perfect sense for an African American fantasy writer. Without delving into spoilers, know that Inheritance is an explosive and gripping read, which takes many an unexpected, yet deeply satisfying, twist and turn. To date, each of Jemisin's books have been excellent, but there is perhaps no better place to start with this author than here. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Trade Paperback Combined volume Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo

Join the Orbit newsletter to learn about our upcoming science fiction and fantasy books – plus deals, giveaways, and news. Join the Orbit newsletter to learn about our upcoming science fiction and fantasy books – plus deals, giveaways, and news. Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

D.R. Baker is a writer and musician based in New York City. Their work has appeared at Book Riot, Submittable, HowlRound, and others.