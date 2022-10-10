Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

The Way of Shadows
The Way of Shadows

by Brent Weeks

Read by Simon Vance

Jan 17, 2023

9781668629994

Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Action & Adventure

Description

From NYT bestselling author Brent Weeks comes the first novel in his breakout fantasy trilogy in which a young boy trains under the city’s most legendary and feared assassin, Durzo Blint.

For Durzo Blint, assassination is an art — and he is the city’s most accomplished artist.

For Azoth, survival is precarious. Something you never take for granted. As a guild rat, he’s grown up in the slums, and learned to judge people quickly — and to take risks. Risks like apprenticing himself to Durzo Blint.

But to be accepted, Azoth must turn his back on his old life and embrace a new identity and name. As Kylar Stern, he must learn to navigate the assassins’ world of dangerous politics and strange magics — and cultivate a flair for death.

"What a terrific story! I was mesmerized from start to finish. Unforgettable characters, a plot that kept me guessing, non-stop action and the kind of in-depth storytelling that makes me admire a writer's work." --- Terry Brooks

"Kylar is a wonderful character - sympathetic and despicable, cowardly and courageous, honorable and unscrupulous...a breathtaking debut!" --- Dave Duncan
