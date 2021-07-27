9 Books That Will Keep You on the Edge of Your Beach Chair This Summer
Looking for books to read this summer that will keep you on the edge of your seat, or rather, on the edge of your beach chair? Check out these must-read thrillers that are all fun, exciting, fast-paced, and yes, utterly gripping. These 9 books are the absolute best thriller books to throw into your beach bag and take with you to the ocean or by the pool this summer.
The Black Ice
by Michael Connelly
The Black Ice is the second novel in Michael Connelly's Harry Bosch series. In this book, LAPD detective Harry Bosch is investigating the death of narcotics officer Cal Moore. Moore's orders were to look into one of the latest drug killings. The next time anyone sees him, he's lying in a motel room, shot in the head, with a suicide note stuffed in his pocket. As Harry investigates this police killing, he uncovers a whole string of violent murders. And he might be next.
The Law of Innocence
by Michael Connelly
Michael Connelly's The Law of Innocence is the 7th book in the Mickey Haller series, and the 34th novel in the Harry Bosch universe. When defense attorney Mickey Haller is pulled over by police, they discover the body of a client in the trunk of Haller's Lincoln. Mickey is immediately arrested and charged with murder. But he swears he's innocent, and he knows he's been framed. And now from his jail cell in the Twin Towers Correctional Center in downtown Los Angeles, Mickey will have to pull together a defense.
We Are Watching Eliza Bright
by A.E. Osworth
In A.E. Osworth's We Are Watching Eliza Bright, Eliza is living her dream as a video game coder. But when someone in the popular video game company sexually harasses her, she takes her story to a journalist who then blasts her personal information all over the internet. The harassment from the gaming community comes back at her right away. And it's not just people on the internet. Eliza is convinced someone is stalking her.
Dog Island
by Philippe Claudel
Translated by Euan Cameron
Dog Island is a thrilling novel in translation from French author Philippe Claudel. The Dog Islands are a small cluster of islands in the middle of Mediterranean. The dog-shaped islands are isolated and completely removed from the real world, so when three dead bodies wash up on the shore of one of the only inhabited islands, the community isn't sure what to do. Their initial reaction is that the death must be covered up to protect the tourism industry. But when a detective shows up to investigate, it becomes clear that reality has come crashing down on the remote islands.
Blood Grove
by Walter Mosley
Blood Grove is the latest in Walter Mosley's Easy Rawlins saga. The year is 1969, and Black private detective Easy Rawlins gets a visit from a white Vietnam veteran with a story that seems incoherent. The young man claims that he and his lover were attacked in a citrus grove, that he may have killed a man, and that now the young woman he was with is missing. While at first the case seems like more trouble than its worth, Easy is also a war veteran, and so he has sympathy for the Vietnam vet. But the case ends up being even more trouble than Easy could hav expected, and with personal family troubles on top of everything else, nothing about this case will be simple.
The President's Daughter
by James Patterson
by Bill Clinton
Bill Clinton and James Patterson have teamed up again for another thrilling political novel. Former Navy SEAL—and former President of the United States—Michael Keating has retired to rural New Hampshire after he lost the election that would have meant a second term. After everything he's been through, Michael Keating is ready to fade away from the spotlight. But then he gets a tip that his daughter is in danger, and all of his Navy SEAL training kicks in.
Look What You Made Me Do
by Elaine Murphy
Look What You Made Me Do is a gripping thriller about two sisters. Becca Lawrence has been getting away with murder for a decade. And it's all thanks to the help of her sister Carrie, who Becca's been blackmailing into helping her cover up the murders. Their system seems to be working out well (at least for Becca), until it turns out they're not the only serial killer operation in town. And Carrie's next on his list.
Getaway
by Zoje Stage
Getaway is the latest terrifying novel from "the master of the psychological thriller" Zoje Stage. Sisters Imogen and Beck have been friends with Tilda since high school. Over the past few decades, the three have drifted apart. But after Imogen survives a traumatic experience, they decide to spend a week together hiking and secluded in nature. It sounds like the perfect getaway, but as they get deeper into the wilderness, Imogen is convinced someone is following them.
An Ambush of Widows
by Jeff Abbott
Jeff Abbott's psychological suspense novel An Ambush of Widows is the story of two widows who form an alliance as they investigate their husband's dark secrets. You see, their husbands didn't know each other, but somehow, they ended up dying violently together, in a place neither of them had any business being.
