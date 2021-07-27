9 Books That Will Keep You on the Edge of Your Beach Chair This Summer

Blood Grove is the latest in Walter Mosley's Easy Rawlins saga. The year is 1969, and Black private detective Easy Rawlins gets a visit from a white Vietnam veteran with a story that seems incoherent. The young man claims that he and his lover were attacked in a citrus grove, that he may have killed a man, and that now the young woman he was with is missing. While at first the case seems like more trouble than its worth, Easy is also a war veteran, and so he has sympathy for the Vietnam vet. But the case ends up being even more trouble than Easy could hav expected, and with personal family troubles on top of everything else, nothing about this case will be simple.