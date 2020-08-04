Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

A.E. Osworth

A.E. Osworth is part-time faculty at the New School, where they teach undergraduates the art of digital storytelling and serve as education director for WriteOn. They are also Managing Editor of Barnard’s Scholar and Feminist Online, and have written for Autostraddle, Quartz, Electric Lit, Mashable, Argot Magazine, and more.
