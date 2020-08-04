Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A.E. Osworth
A.E. Osworth is part-time faculty at the New School, where they teach undergraduates the art of digital storytelling and serve as education director for WriteOn. They are also Managing Editor of Barnard’s Scholar and Feminist Online, and have written for Autostraddle, Quartz, Electric Lit, Mashable, Argot Magazine, and more.Read More
By the Author
We Are Watching Eliza Bright
Eliza Bright was living the dream as an elite video game coder at Fancy Dog Games when her private life suddenly became public. But is…