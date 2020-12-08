An island set apart from the bustle of the world. One morning three bodies wash up on the beach. Will the locals attempt to uncover the truth or to obscure it?



Overlooked and unnoticed, the inhabitants of Dog Island have long lived off their fishing, their vines, and their olive trees. But when the bodies of three unidentified men wash up on the shore, the witnesses are faced with an impossible decision: report the discovery and open up the island to grisly inquiries, or keep the terrible secret?



Resolving to preserve their way of life, the mayor and a small group of conspirators resolve on a cover-up. But after they dispose of the evidence, their act of deception continues to haunt them, bringing waves of suspicion and misfortune to the island and threatening to destroy the very community they tried so hard to protect.



With the blend of suspense, keen observation, and sharp wit that has made Philippe Claudel’s books international bestsellers, Dog Island challenges our deepest assumptions about ourselves and offers a fierce tragic fable for our time.