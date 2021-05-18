After witnessing a shocking murder, four conspiracy theorists team up with a Secret Service agent to uncover the government corruption that threatens to cause an international terrorism crisis in this New York Times bestselling thriller.
Welcome to THE CAMEL CLUB.
Existing at the fringes of Washington, D.C., the Club consists of four eccentric members. Led by a mysterious man known as "Oliver Stone," they study conspiracy theories, current events, and the machinations of government to discover the "truth" behind the country's actions.
Their efforts bear little fruit—until the group witnesses a shocking murder . . . and becomes embroiled in an astounding, far-reaching conspiracy. Now the Club must join forces with a Secret Service agent to confront one of the most chilling spectacles ever to take place on American soil—an event that may trigger the ultimate war between two different worlds.
All that stands in the way of this apocalypse is five unexpected heroes.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Features Baldacci's trademark plot twists and cat-and-mouse chases, as well as a superbly tense grand finale."—Richmond Times-Dispatch
"Baldacci is a master at building suspense . . . will leave readers breathless."—Booklist
"An original, effervescent thriller . . . page-turning fiction that grips and scares, and offers plenty to think about later."—Toledo Blade (OH)
"Baldacci knows exactly what his readers want-just enough high-tech suspense to while away a few hours in front of a warm winter fire."—Fort Worth Star-Telegram
"Fascinating . . . Baldacci is an author who promises a good story and then delivers it."—Publishers Weekly
"Cleverly constructed . . . If you pick this book up, you'll stick with it all the way."—St. Louis Post-Dispatch