Murder at the Grand Raj Palace
For a century the iconic Grand Raj Palace Hotel has welcomed the world’s elite. From film stars to foreign dignitaries, anyone who is anyone stays at the Grand Raj.
The last thing the venerable old hotel needs is a murder…
When American billionaire Hollis Burbank is found dead – the day after buying India’s most expensive painting – the authorities are keen to label it a suicide. But the man in charge of the investigation is not so sure. Inspector Chopra is called in – and discovers a hotel full of people with a reason to want Burbank dead.
Accompanied by his sidekick, baby elephant Ganesha, Chopra navigates his way through the palatial building, a journey that leads him steadily to a killer, and into the heart of darkness . . .
Baby Ganesh Agency Investigation
The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra
The Perplexing Theft of the Jewel in the Crown
The Strange Disappearance of a Bollywood Star
Murder at the Grand Raj Palace
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Outstanding...the best entry in the series to date."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
"Wildly inventive ... a great warmth and wisdom infuse this and the other Baby Ganesh books."—Booklist (starred review) on The Strange Disappearance of a Bollywood Star
"Smoothly combines an affable lead, a seemingly impossible crime, and an endearing and highly unusual sidekick-a baby elephant named Ganesha.... Fans of Alexander McCall Smith will find a lot to like."— Publishers Weekly on The Perplexing Theft of the Jewel in the Crown
"An entertaining feel-good read in the tradition of Alexander McCall Smith.... utterly charming."—The Guardian on The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra
"The deep love for Mumbai and its people - warts and all - that Inspector Chopra shares with his creator infuses the novel from the beginning. The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra is certainly a delightful and uplifting crime caper, but it also comes with an edifying dose of serious social comment, with many of Chopra's preoccupations mirroring those of his creator."—The Bookseller on The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra
"An enchanting start to a new series."—Woman & Home on The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra
"A winning debut...Khan's affection for Mumbai and its residents adds to the novel's charm."—Publishers Weekly on The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra
"Debut Mumbai-based 'cosy' - complete with baby elephant - keeps things heart-warming while tackling corruption at the highest levels and violent crime at the lowest. Endearing and gripping, it sets up Inspector Chopra - and the elephant - for a long series."—Sunday Times on The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra
"Thought-provoking mystery... promising debut."—Booklist on The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra
"Charming."—Marie Claire on The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra
"A fantastic and heartwarming read... I can't wait to see what happens next!"—First for Women on The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra