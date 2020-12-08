Philippe Claudel
Philippe Claude is an award-winning novelist, film director, and screenwriter. He has written fourteen novels that have been translated into more than thirty languages. His film I’ve Loved You So Long won a BAFTA Award and was nominated for two Golden Globes. His novel, Grey Souls, won the Prix Renaudot in France, the American Gumshoe Award, and the Swedish Martin Beck Award.Read More
By the Author
Dog Island
An island set apart from the bustle of the world. One morning three bodies wash up on the beach. Will the locals attempt to uncover…