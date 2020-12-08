Philippe Claudel

Philippe Claude is an award-winning novelist, film director, and screenwriter. He has written fourteen novels that have been translated into more than thirty languages. His film I’ve Loved You So Long won a BAFTA Award and was nominated for two Golden Globes. His novel, Grey Souls, won the Prix Renaudot in France, the American Gumshoe Award, and the Swedish Martin Beck Award.
 
