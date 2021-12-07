The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide

In this "picture book for the soon-to-be-pickled" (Cooking Light), learn how to make everyone's favorite mixed drinks through easy step-by-step instructions for impressive cocktails.





This unique, illustrated guide graphically demonstrates how to make 100 of today's most popular cocktails. For each drink, color-coded ingredients are displayed in a line drawing of the appropriate glassware, alongside a pie chart that spells out the drink's composition by volume for intuitive mixing. No other cocktail book is this easy or fun. Instantly understandable 1-2-3 steps show exactly how each drink is prepared, and anecdotes, pronunciation guides, and photographs of the finished drinks will turn newbie bartenders into instant mixologists.