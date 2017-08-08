Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Paule Marshall

Paule Marshall is the author of Brown Girl, Brownstones (1959); Daughters (1992); and The Fisher King (2001). A MacArthur Fellow and winner of the John Dos Passos Prize for Literature, in 2009 she received the Anisfield-Wolf Lifetime Achievement Award. She lives in Richmond, Virginia.
