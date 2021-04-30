Seal Press Mother’s Day Reading List
Need the perfect gift for the best mom ever this Mother’s Day? Give her the gift of reading with this curated Mother’s Day list your mom will love.
Written by Virginia Grohl, the mother of Dave Grohl—former Nirvana drummer and current frontman for the Foo Fighters—From Cradle to Stage shares stories and exclusive photos featuring mothers of rock icons, the icons themselves, and their Behind the Music-style relationships
Revered as much for her fierce spirit as she is for her art, Frida Kahlo stands today as a feminist symbol of daring creativity.
A laugh-out-loud guide to the first year of motherhood, filled with helpful advice and wisdom from real moms and dads who aren’t at all afraid to tell it like it is.
A much-needed voice of encouragement for every woman who had a baby and lost her mind.
The Good Mother Myth
Edited by Avital Norman Nathman
Foreword by Christy Turlington Burns
In an era of mommy blogs, Pinterest, and Facebook, The Good Mother Myth dismantles the social media–fed notion of what it means to be a “good mother.”
A radical day-by-day guide to redefining beauty and creating lasting self-esteem.
For many women in their 20’s and 30’s, the greatest professional hurdle they’ll need to overcome has little to do with their work life.
The Women Who Made New York
by Julie Scelfo
Illustrated by Hallie Heald
An illuminating, elegant history of New York City, told through the stories of the women who made it the most exciting and influential metropolis in the world.