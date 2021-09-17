International Coffee Day
Grab your best mug and get ready to celebrate everyone’s favorite caffeinated drink with theses delicious books.
Coffee Isn't Rocket Science
by Sebastien Racineux
by Chung-Leng Tran
Illustrated by Yannis Varoutsikos
This fully-illustrated, highly-informative, and fun primer presents a whole new way to know and enjoy any type of coffee. In the same format as the highly-praised Wine Isn't Rocket Science.
Rocket science is complicated, coffee doesn't have to be! With information presented in an easy, illustrated style, and chock-full of the fool-proof and reliable knowledge of a seasoned barista, Coffee Isn't Rocket Science is the guide you always wished existed. From how coffee beans are grown, harvested and turned into coffee, the history and flavor profiles of beans from every country, making pour-overs, cold brew, and latte art, and the cultural practices of drinking coffee around the world, this book explains it all in the simplest way possible. All information is illustrated in charming and informative four-color drawings that explain concepts at a glance.
Uncommon Grounds
by Mark Pendergrast
Uncommon Grounds tells the story of coffee from its discovery on a hill in ancient Abyssinia to the advent of Starbucks. Mark Pendergrast reviews the dramatic changes in coffee culture over the past decade, from the disastrous "Coffee Crisis" that caused global prices to plummet to the rise of the Fair Trade movement and the "third-wave" of quality-obsessed coffee connoisseurs. As the scope of coffee culture continues to expand, Uncommon Grounds remains more than ever a brilliantly entertaining guide to the currents of one of the world's favorite beverages.
Happy People Read and Drink Coffee
by Agnès Martin-Lugand
The international phenomenon described as Under the Tuscan Sun set in Ireland, about a recent widow who moves to the Irish coast and begins a tumultuous but ultimately healing relationship with her neighbor, a brooding Irish photographer. Also out now: the bestselling sequel, Don't Worry, Life is Easy, also from Hachette Books.
Diane seems to have the perfect life. She is a wife, mother, and the owner of Happy People Read and Drink Coffee, a cozy literary cafÃ©n Paris. But when she suddenly loses her husband and daughter in a car accident, the world as she knows it disappears.
One year later, Diane moves to a small town on the Irish coast, determined to heal by rebuilding her life alone-until she meets Edward, a handsome and moody photographer, and falls into a surprising and tumultuous romance.
But will it last when Diane leaves Ireland for good? At once heartbreaking and uplifting, Diane's story is deeply felt, reminding us that love remembered is love enduring.
"A heartbreaking story of love and loss that will twist readers up in knots...essential." -- Library Journal
You Had Me at Good-bye
by Tracey Bateman
Everything is on the line for aspiring editorial diva Dancy Ames when she's fired by her publisher. Could this be the time to risk it all on her writing career -- and maybe even love?
Dancy Ames has an enemy: Jack Quinn. The man who swoops in, steals her dream job at Lane Publishing, and fires her, saying she just doesn't have what it takes to be an editor. Now that she's unemployed, Dancy must find a new career. Coffee barista, English teacher, literary agent. Hmm. Maybe she'll write a novel -- a nasty invective, featuring a relentless job-stealing, coffee-drinking stalker who falls in love with a coffee barista. She's got time on her hands, so when her friends dare her to send Jack a proposal, under an assumed name, she takes them up on it. If he likes it, she'll have her ultimate revenge. But what will she do when it turns out that Jack is interested in her book -- and maybe more?
Starbucked
by Taylor Clark
In Starbucked, Taylor Clark provides an objective, meticulously reported look at the volatile issues like gentrification and fair trade that distress activists and coffee zealots alike. Through a cast of characters that includes coffee-wild hippies, business sharks, slackers, Hollywood trendsetters and more, Starbucked explores how America transformed into a nation of coffee gourmets in only a few years, how Starbucks manipulates psyches and social habits to snare loyal customers, and why many of the things we think we know about the coffee commodity chain are false.
