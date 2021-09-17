International Coffee Day

Everything is on the line for aspiring editorial diva Dancy Ames when she's fired by her publisher. Could this be the time to risk it all on her writing career -- and maybe even love?



Dancy Ames has an enemy: Jack Quinn. The man who swoops in, steals her dream job at Lane Publishing, and fires her, saying she just doesn't have what it takes to be an editor. Now that she's unemployed, Dancy must find a new career. Coffee barista, English teacher, literary agent. Hmm. Maybe she'll write a novel -- a nasty invective, featuring a relentless job-stealing, coffee-drinking stalker who falls in love with a coffee barista. She's got time on her hands, so when her friends dare her to send Jack a proposal, under an assumed name, she takes them up on it. If he likes it, she'll have her ultimate revenge. But what will she do when it turns out that Jack is interested in her book -- and maybe more?