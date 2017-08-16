Agnès Martin-Lugand
After several years as a clinical psychologist, Agnès Martin-Lugand now devotes herself to literature full time. She is also the author of Happy People Read and Drink Coffee (Les Gens Heureux Lisent et Boivent du Café) Michel Lafon 2013, and Happiness Slips Through My Fingers (Entre mes Mains le Bonheur se Faufile), Michel Lafon 2014. She lives in Paris.Read More
Sandra Smith is a critically acclaimed translator of French literature. She has previously worked on Suite française and subsequent novels by Irène Némirovsky, as well as a new translation of The Outsider by Albert Camus. She is a Fellow of Robinson College, Cambridge where she continues to teach French Literature, Translation and Language.
By the Author
Don't Worry, Life Is Easy
The much-anticipated, bestselling sequel to the international phenomenon Happy People Read and Drink Coffee. Diane needs to start over again. After returning from Ireland and…
Happy People Read and Drink Coffee
The international phenomenon described as Under the Tuscan Sun set in Ireland, about a recent widow who moves to the Irish coast and begins a…