Agnès Martin-Lugand

After several years as a clinical psychologist, Agnès Martin-Lugand now devotes herself to literature full time. She is also the author of Happy People Read and Drink Coffee (Les Gens Heureux Lisent et Boivent du Café) Michel Lafon 2013, and Happiness Slips Through My Fingers (Entre mes Mains le Bonheur se Faufile), Michel Lafon 2014. She lives in Paris.



Sandra Smith is a critically acclaimed translator of French literature. She has previously worked on Suite française and subsequent novels by Irène Némirovsky, as well as a new translation of The Outsider by Albert Camus. She is a Fellow of Robinson College, Cambridge where she continues to teach French Literature, Translation and Language.

