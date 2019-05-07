Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Uncommon Grounds

Uncommon Grounds

The History of Coffee and How It Transformed Our World

by

The definitive history of the world’s most popular drug

Uncommon Grounds tells the story of coffee from its discovery on a hill in ancient Abyssinia to the advent of Starbucks. Mark Pendergrast reviews the dramatic changes in coffee culture over the past decade, from the disastrous “Coffee Crisis” that caused global prices to plummet to the rise of the Fair Trade movement and the “third-wave” of quality-obsessed coffee connoisseurs. As the scope of coffee culture continues to expand, Uncommon Grounds remains more than ever a brilliantly entertaining guide to the currents of one of the world’s favorite beverages.

