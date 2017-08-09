Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Coffee Isn't Rocket Science
A Quick and Easy Guide to Buying, Brewing, Serving, Roasting, and Tasting Coffee
This fully-illustrated, highly-informative, and fun primer presents a whole new way to know and enjoy any type of coffee. In the same format as the highly-praised Wine Isn’t Rocket Science.
Rocket science is complicated, coffee doesn’t have to be! With information presented in an easy, illustrated style, and chock-full of the fool-proof and reliable knowledge of a seasoned barista, COFFEE ISN’T ROCKET SCIENCE is the guide you always wished existed. From how coffee beans are grown, harvested and turned into coffee, the history and flavor profiles of beans from every country, making pour-overs, cold brew, and latte art, and the cultural practices of drinking coffee around the world, this book explains it all in the simplest way possible. All information is illustrated in charming and informative four-color drawings that explain concepts at a glance.
"Coffee may not be rocket science, but despite the title, even a quick spin through this highly detailed volume suggests it might come close.... A coffee lover is sure to find plenty that's useful in this illustrated book, which is mostly about making the beverage properly."—The New York Times