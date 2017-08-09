This fully-illustrated, highly-informative, and fun primer presents a whole new way to know and enjoy any type of coffee. In the same format as the highly-praised Wine Isn’t Rocket Science.





Rocket science is complicated, coffee doesn’t have to be! With information presented in an easy, illustrated style, and chock-full of the fool-proof and reliable knowledge of a seasoned barista, COFFEE ISN’T ROCKET SCIENCE is the guide you always wished existed. From how coffee beans are grown, harvested and turned into coffee, the history and flavor profiles of beans from every country, making pour-overs, cold brew, and latte art, and the cultural practices of drinking coffee around the world, this book explains it all in the simplest way possible. All information is illustrated in charming and informative four-color drawings that explain concepts at a glance.