Tracey Bateman

Tracey Bateman published her first novel in 2000 and has been busy ever since. She became a member of American Christian Fiction Writers in the early months of its inception in 2000 and served as president for the past year. She lives with her husband and four children in Lebanon, Missouri. You can visit her Web site at http://www.traceybateman.com.
Drama Queens