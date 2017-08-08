Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tracey Bateman
By the Author
Catch a Rising Star
When thirty-something Tabby Brockman has the opportunity to reclaim her role as a killed-off character on the nation's #1 daytime soap opera, she figures this…
Leave It to Claire
A modern-day single mother creates a to-do list to fix the mess she's made of her life. Will she realize the only way to truly…
Claire Knows Best
In the humorous follow-up to Leave It to Claire, this overwhelmed single mother enlists the help of a life coach to get a grip on…
I Love Claire
Loveable and quirky Claire Everett finally snags a man, but how will she pay for the wedding when her writing career hits a snag of…
That's (Not Exactly) Amore
When Laini Sullivan lands a job designing Nick Pantalone's coffee shop, there are two problems: one, Nick's nephew Joe hates all of her ideas and…
You Had Me at Good-bye
Everything is on the line for aspiring editorial diva Dancy Ames when she's fired by her publisher. Could this be the time to risk it…