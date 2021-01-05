Toeshoe Trouble

The second book of the award-winning and bestselling Sugar Plum Ballerinas series by Whoopi Goldberg, featuring brand-new cover and interior art that will have fresh appeal to a whole new generation!
At the Nutcracker School of Ballet in Harlem, young dancers learn to chassé, plié, and jeté with their Sugar Plum Sisters—but things don't always go to plan! As the girls encounter challenges both on and off stage, they'll need the support of their classmates to carry them through with aplomb.
The problem? Those shoes actually belong to Ms. Debbé, the headmistress of the Nutcracker School! Brenda's anatomy books might get her into medical school, but they can't get her off of this ballet slipper-y slope—for that, she'll need the help of her Sugar Plum Sisters!
