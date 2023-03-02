This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 31, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Spark a love of nature!



Handcrafted for caregivers that want to spark a love of nature, 50 Hikes with Kids: New England highlights the most kid-friendly hikes in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. These hikes are perfect for little legs—they are all under five miles and have an elevation gain of 900 feet of less. Every entry includes the essential details: easy-to-read, trustworthy directions; a detailed map; hike length and elevation gain; bathroom access; and where to grab a bite to eat nearby. Full-color photographs and scavenger hunts highlight the fun things to see along the trail.