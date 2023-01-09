Free shipping on orders $35+

50 Hikes with Kids California
by Wendy Gorton

Nov 12, 2019

284 Pages

9781604699760

Travel / Travel / United States / West / Pacific (ak, Ca, Hi, Or, Wa)

Description

Spark a Love of Nature!

California kids live in a magnificent natural playground, and 50 Hikes with Kids California helps them explore its beaches, deserts, mountains, and forests. Scavenger hunts for every hike make it fun for families to learn about the region’s geology, flora, and fauna. For successful adventures with even the youngest trekkers, award-winning author Wendy Gorton includes a detailed map, trustworthy and intuitive directions, a difficulty rating, restroom info, and places to grab a snack nearby for every trip.

What's Inside

Praise

“The perfect gift for the nature-enthusiast parent.” San Francisco Chronicle

“The weather in California is almost always great and we love to explore the mountains and beaches as a family. This book is a great resource for families living here. There is so much to explore and this book is a great starting point.”—National Parenting Product Awards
 
