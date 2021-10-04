The Billionaire and The Monk
The Billionaire and The Monk

An Inspirational Story About Finding Extraordinary Happiness

by Vibhor Kumar Singh

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781668604724

USD: $24.98  /  CAD: $30.98

ON SALE: May 24th 2022

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Fairy Tales, Folk Tales, Legends & Mythology

What if you learn that everything you have been taught about happiness is false? What if you realize that happiness is not a goal and therefore it cannot be achieved? What if you discover that it is the ordinary path that leads to extraordinary treasure?

This is a story about how two men from different walks of life learn that neither robes of honor nor the total renunciation of worldly life is required to enjoy the most fundamental human desire – happiness. Happiness is not a philosophical enigma but an attainable state of the mind and everyone can cherish the greatest joys through the simplest and smallest acts of daily life.

