Experience an evocative combination of fantasy, history, and Jewish folklore in this fairytale-inspired novel from the author of The Sisters of the Winter Wood.
"The Light of the Midnight Stars is storytelling as spellcasting. Rossner has conjured something vivid and wild and true.” —Kiran Millwood Hargrave, author of The Mercies
Deep in the Hungarian woods, the sacred magic of King Solomon lives on in his descendants. Gathering under the midnight stars, they perform small miracles and none are more gifted than the great Rabbi Isaac and his three daughters.
Hannah, bookish and calm, can coax plants to grow even when the weather is bitterly cold. Sarah, defiant and strong, can control the impulsive nature of fire. And Levana, the fey one, can read the path of the stars to decipher their secrets.
But darkness is creeping across Europe, threatening the lives of every Jewish person in every village. Each sister will have to make an impossible choice in an effort to survive – and change the fate of their family forever.
Praise for The Light of the Midnight Stars:
"Rossner creates a lush, immersive world through which the sprawling plot meanders, punctuated by moments of intense grief. The result is as lovely as it is heartbreaking." —Publishers Weekly
"Rossner's tale is as lyrical as the slow growth of roots, the quick dance of fire, and the stately procession of the stars. Blending folktale with history, hope with tragedy, its touch will linger on your heart long after you put it down."— Marie Brennan
Praise
"Rossner creates a lush, immersive world through which the sprawling plot meanders, punctuated by moments of intense grief. The result is as lovely as it is heartbreaking."—Publishers Weekly
"The Light of the Midnight Stars is storytelling as spellcasting. Rossner has conjured something vivid and wild and true.”—Kiran Millwood Hargrave, author of The Mercies
"Rossner's tale is as lyrical as the slow growth of roots, the quick dance of fire, and the stately procession of the stars. Blending folktale with history, hope with tragedy, its touch will linger on your heart long after you put it down."—Marie Brennan, author of The Lady Trent Memoirs
"[A] masterful tale blending Jewish mysticism, fairy tales, and history."—Booklist
“A welcome tribute to Jewish resilience, imbued with elemental magic, folkloric traditions, and the transcendent power of love"—Jordanna Max Brodsky, author of The Wolf in the Whale
"With luscious and hypnotic prose, Rena Rossner tells a gripping, powerful story of family, sisterhood, and two young women trying to find their way in the world. I gulped it down!"—Madeline Miller, author of The Song of Achilles and Circe on The Sisters of the Winter Wood
"Intricately crafted, gorgeously rendered...full of heart, history, and enchantment."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on The Sisters of the Winter Wood
"Rossner's debut weaves a richly detailed story of Jewish identity and sisterhood... emotionally charged, full of sharp historical detail and well-deployed Yiddish phrases...Ambitious and surprising."—Kirkus on The Sisters of the Winter Wood
"The Sisters of the Winter Wood is a graceful, poetic, deeply moving novel. A simply gorgeous book in every sense."—Louisa Morgan, author of A Secret History of Witches on The Sisters of the Winter Wood