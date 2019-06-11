Nordic Tales is a collection of 16 traditional tales from the enchanting world of Nordic folklore.



Translated and transcribed by folklorists in the 19th century, these stories are at once magical, hilarious, cozy, and chilling.



Welcome to a world of mystical adventure—where trolls haunt the snowy forests, terrifying monsters roam the open sea, a young woman journeys to the end of the world, and a boy proves he knows no fear.



• Offers a fascinating view into Nordic culture

• The tales come alive alongside bold, contemporary art

• Part of the popular Tales series, featuring Tales of Japan, Celtic Tales, Tales of India, and Tales of East Africa



Nordic Tales will enthrall fans of fairytales and captivate those interested in the rich history of Nordic culture.



Ulla Thynell’s glowing contemporary illustrations accompany each tale, conjuring dragons, princesses, and the northern lights.



• A perfect audiobook for fairy tale and folklore lovers, fans of Nordic culture, people of Nordic ancestry, and bibliophiles looking for a comforting wintertime listen

