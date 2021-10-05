Vibhor Kumar Singh
Vibhor Kumar Singh grew up in the hill town of Nainital in the Indian Himalayas. He is a stock market professional.
He was schooled at Sherwood College and is also a Shri Ram College of Commerce and a London School of Economics and Political Science alumnus. He lives with his two children, wife, and mother in Noida. He loves chai, history and Bollywood films. This is his first book.
