Little Red Reading Hood and the Misread Wolf
A retelling of the classic Little Red Riding Hood, starring our bookish heroine Red and a misunderstood, book-loving wolf desperate for a good story.Read More
Little Red Reading Hood loves–you guessed it–reading! She applies everything she learns from books to the real world. So, when she sets off to take her sick grandmother a homemade treat, she’s prepared for anything that comes her way. In keeping with the original story, Red is in for a surprise when she arrives to find a wolf disguised as her grandmother. But this is no ordinary wolf. . . This is the Misread Wolf, who’s after something more delicious than your average snack. He’s desperate for a bedtime story and knows Little Red Reading Hood might just be his only hope.
Praise
Kids familiar with the original tale will find much to enjoy in these unexpected twists and turns.—Kirkus Reviews