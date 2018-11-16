Little Red Reading Hood and the Misread Wolf

A retelling of the classic Little Red Riding Hood, starring our bookish heroine Red and a misunderstood, book-loving wolf desperate for a good story.



Little Red Reading Hood loves–you guessed it–reading! She applies everything she learns from books to the real world. So, when she sets off to take her sick grandmother a homemade treat, she’s prepared for anything that comes her way. In keeping with the original story, Red is in for a surprise when she arrives to find a wolf disguised as her grandmother. But this is no ordinary wolf. . . This is the Misread Wolf, who’s after something more delicious than your average snack. He’s desperate for a bedtime story and knows Little Red Reading Hood might just be his only hope.

