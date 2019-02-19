Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jesus Loves Me
A favorite Bible song is presented in board book format for young children. Jesus loves me! This I know, For the Bible tells me so. Little ones to Him belong; They are weak but He is strong. Laura Logan’s warm and engaging illustrations perfectly complement the words to this best-loved Bible song. Whether discovering the song for the first time or singing it for the hundredth time, here children will learn the eternal truth: Jesus loves us all! Ages 2-5.
Board book
