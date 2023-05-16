The Unexpected Houseplant

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

This book was a lifetime in the making. So I’m going to delve way back and start by paying homage to my houseplant mentors, Mrs. Bertha Doran and Joy Logee Martin. There were role models along the way, like Elvin McDonald, Mike Kartuz, Peter Loewer, and Thalassa Cruso. I’d like to thank the fellow aficionados who blazed tangential paths, such as my friends at Logee’s Greenhouses and greenhouses in towns large and tiny stretching across the country. At Timber Press, I thank Tom Fischer for his enthusiasm and input—he put this book on course. Eve Goodman’s insight and guiding hand plus Andrew Beckman’s artistic advice aided this book’s journey. I’m grateful to Sarah Rutledge Gorman for her skillful, wise, and sensitive editing. My agent, Jane Dystel, worked behind the scenes to make this book happen. My friends Denny Sega, Rob Girard, Peter Wooster, and Naomi Price were touchstones and islands of calm. My mother forfeited several daughterly visits for the sake of this book. Speaking of family, we are indebted to Einstein, the Maine Coon kitten and research assistant, who did the stress and bounce testing. And without the graphic design aid of Tim Preston, the proposal would never have flown. Jody Clineff was her usual bastion of efficiency with the photographic liaison. But most of all, Kindra Clineff deserves all the antiques of her dreams and a bay leaf wreath for the glowing photography in these pages. She put her soul into this book—just as she infuses every project with her sage ingenuity. Without her creativity, ideas, eagerness, patience, acumen, and friendship, this book would be nowhere.

INTRODUCTION

From the road, it looks like any other house. For anyone tooling through town, my home doesn’t really stand out, except perhaps for its preponderance of garden beds visible from the street and the fact that it’s a tad funkier than the neighboring New England architecture in the center of town. Especially in winter, you’d be prone to roll right on by without giving it so much as a second glance. But if you had reason to nose into the driveway, knock on the front door, and slip inside, it would be a whole different story.

Basically, if you don’t like plants, don’t bother to enter. Agoraphobics will be just as agri-challenged inside as they are in the field. Because within that unassuming exterior resides a wonderful world of roaming vines and hairy stems. Leaves of all shapes, sizes, textures, scents, and combinations of colors are given free rein. You must brush by them to deliver the FedEx box. It’s necessary to engage with the flower spike of the pregnant onion before gaining entry into the converted barn, where the comfy chair awaits. Watch how you angle the groceries around the kalanchoe, because clumsily maneuvered baggage will bring it down. Only dogs with short tails are allowed in.

Wherever it is possible to host plants, my house is wall-to-wall greenery. I didn’t bother doing much with decorator colors on the walls; I didn’t sweat the window treatments or the framed family portraits—the plants are my decor. At any given moment, I host hundreds of houseplants, give or take a couple of dozen. In autumn, the inventory might swell when I crowd more plants inside than the light venues can comfortably host. In winter, the amaryllis and other holiday cheerfuls hold forth. In spring, the accumulation swells with seedlings that are destined for outdoors. For a few brief months in the depths of summer, the head count decreases while the majority of my indoor plants sojourn outside. But I keep many succulents and all my terrariums close by because the home feels empty without their green presence. I can’t live without the jungle of leafy branches and groping vines that I call home.

And it’s not as though I don’t have green elsewhere in my life. I garden intensively and extensively outdoors in summer. Every weekend, I hop in the car and visit gardens. Then I spend the rest of the year with the enviable job of writing about summer gardens. But I still couldn’t live without plants sharing my abode. For me it’s all about the plants stretching their limbs, forming their buds, expanding new leaves, and responding to my nurturing (or neglect, if called for). And that sensation—that intimacy with nature—is what I strive to describe in this book. If nothing else, this is the chronicle of a romance between botany and a kid who craves green.

But under that thin veneer is an ill-concealed attempt to convert you. I’m hoping you’ll buy into this. I’m doing my best to demonstrate how plants can change your psyche when you welcome them into your life. It’s radical. It’s the difference between holding nature at arm’s length and embracing it into the heart of your home. But don’t take my word for it—give plants a chance. Live intimately with them. Let them connect. Experience their cycles and rhythms. Flow them into your agenda. Encourage those tendrils to meander into your everyday experience so they’re inextricably woven into your life. Do it with all the style, creativity, and devotion that you lavish on the other aspects of your life. Do it with the fervor you pour on your pets, for example, and you could end up starting a sweet relationship. Here, in the pages that follow, are the tools you’ll need to achieve your in-house botanical bond.

BACKGROUND

You’re wondering how I got into this pickle, aren’t you? How did I get this green gig going deep inside in the first place? Well, it started innocently enough. There’s probably a green-oriented child in every bunch of youngsters, and I was that kid. I spent my spare time pestering the old florist down the street who puttered around her greenhouse, and I brought home anything she would give away. That’s really how it began—with an ivy, I believe.

I brought it home and I put it proudly on my desk at the end of the room, far from a light source. I was clueless, but it’s hard to go wrong with an ivy. That initial positive input probably set me on my future track. My sister had great pictures on her wall on the other side of the room. She had great clothes, great friends, great taste, a great figure—and I had my ivy. It moved me in the right direction.

I grew up (sort of), and somehow ended up working with tropical plants. I thought I wanted to be a farmer, and grew an acre of organic vegetables in my spare time, but ended up in a family greenhouse business, falling in love with one of the sons and also with the collection of tropical plants that three generations of houseplant fanatics had built. Meanwhile, we grew a polite smattering of houseplants in the Victorian home we shared with my mother-in-law. It wasn’t as plant-dense or funky as my current domain, but it was in keeping with the ambiance.

That setting leads into the backstory here, because houseplants came of age with the Victorians. Of course, throughout history, gardeners have brought plants indoors out of necessity. No one wanted to leave their favorite rosemary out to freeze during the winter when they desperately needed its savory zing to make the potatoes tasty. But prior to the nineteenth century, most homes were too dark and heating systems too primitive for plants to thrive in the typical dimly lit abode that went below freezing indoors every frigid winter night. Stoic plants survived indoors during the winter, but they weren’t the salubrious, ebullient entities I describe in this book.

That changed with technological advances. Heating systems became different, streamlined animals in the nineteenth century, and glass-making processes were perfected, allowing the average homeowner to expand window space. Houseplants followed close on the heels of increased light.

Our Victorian home had a bay window in its back parlor, and this was one offshoot of the trend toward increased light indoors and its influence on gardening. Bay windows really were an architectural response to a generation of gardeners who wanted to bring nature indoors to enjoy close up. Not only did a bay window augment light, but because it was recessed from the main room, it kept plants cool at a time when improved heating systems were making living spaces newly toasty. True to tradition, our bay windows hosted begonias staged in jardinieres. It was a nod in the right direction, but it was much more buttoned down than the jungle that would fill my later living space.

This story really begins when I moved on. That was my initiation into houseplant gardening in earnest. There was no question that plants would infiltrate my new home. But as the plants started marching in, I was surprised at how different this mode of indoor gardening was from my previous tropical experience. Beyond the Victorian house, my new situation offered a more engaging relationship with plants. It was indoor gardening embraced. It was intimate and much more of a lark. Funk found its way into the dialogue. Once I got the hang of it and learned its parameters, there was more potential. That’s what led to the wall-to-wall coverage.

An attached greenhouse came with this home, and it greets everyone who enters the front door. But the greenhouse bank of glass faces east with a solid wall (not glass) on the west, plus it has buildings cutting off light on three sides. It basically acts like a large window, maybe slightly improved by the light coming in from above. It’s crammed with plants. And the rest of the house is equally maxed out by plants. I have only one north window; other windows face east, west, and south, and there are many. But I wouldn’t call it a house that is overly endowed with windows. That said, I have conscientiously kept my incoming light unobstructed. Although gardens have sprung up everywhere surrounding the house and beyond, I’ve never planted a tree that stands (or one day might stand) between potential sunbeams and my houseplants. That’s not happenstance—it’s a policy.

Plants are everywhere indoors. Literally, I’ve commandeered any place that can be coaxed to grow any sort of plant. The situation has been edging in that direction since the first day I moved into my house 15 years ago, and the quantity of botanical roommates has increased over the years. Long before I started this book, my life was filled with plants. Just ask the UPS man.

Of course, I have help. The houseplants are Einstein’s mission too. Einstein is the nonpedigree Maine Coon shelter kitten I adopted a few months ago to fill the oversize paws of Monk Monk, a much-beloved 20-year-old Maine Coon who passed away last year. Not to be a spoiler, but Einstein figures prominently in these pages. So it seems like a good moment to talk about houseplants and their interaction with the rest of your family. Until he established himself firmly and indisputably as a mauler (of epic proportions), bouncer, and shredder, rather than an ingester, the houseplants and Einstein kept their distance. Some plants are toxic. Do not assume that any plant in this book is edible. To be on the safe side, keep houseplants out of reach. Grow them where children and pets can’t possibly tangle with or ingest them. If you think they might be a problem for your family, steer away from plants such as calla lilies, narcissus, ivies, hyacinths, crotons, euphorbias, sansevierias, Passiflora caerulea, and others that are particularly toxic. But this is by no means a complete list. For information about animal toxicity, go to aspca.org/pet-care/poison-control/plants/. For questions about human toxicity, call a poison control center and visit aapcc.org. But keep in mind that an allergic reaction to any plant is possible. Dermatological reactions to many plants are also possible. Always wear gloves and protective clothing when working with plants. Several excellent books have been devoted to the subject and they are mentioned in Suggestions for Further Reading. And even though you may garden organically, it is possible that a nursery might have applied pesticides to a plant prior to your purchase. Einstein has learned to live with my collection of plants, but it was an educational process for us both.

The teaching process had plenty of opportunity. The unique factor of this book is that I focus only on the plants that I grow or have grown. This book isn’t about all the houseplants in the world—there are too many. This is a chronicle of the highlights of my indoor garden. It’s about my very own, overly green, botanically jam-packed home.

So call me a fanatic. I won’t even flinch, because it’s true. But I like to think I’m a realistic maniac. I’m not going to claim that you can feed yourself on citrus through the winter. I’m not even going to say you can grow an abutilon without whitefly or a gardenia that doesn’t look jaundiced. But I am going to share the successes that I’ve had growing houseplants in a fairly ordinary growing environment. And the successes have been many and glorious.

But I’m a confessed missionary and I’m trying to dangle the lure and offer the tools to rope you in as well. You can easily savor these successes. There’s nothing privileged about my situation besides perhaps access to windows; there’s nothing vastly different between our circumstances. I want you to give this a try. Tell you what: kick off your shoes, sit back, and imagine a jasmine sending its tendrils meandering toward your comfy chair. Now turn to Spring, and I’ll tell you how to make it happen. We’ll do it together.

YOU CAN DO THIS

Absolutely, you can do it. Once you steady your shaky hand, give yourself the pep talk, march into the supermarket, tenderly ease a deserving little plant into your shopping cart, and proceed to the checkout line to make the adoption legal, you stand an excellent chance of securing success. You don’t have to go to a specialty nursery (although you can, if you want); you don’t have to spend scads of money (although that’s certainly an option)—you can just go to the grocery store and start with something safely on the beaten track. Give it a cool container, some care, the right light, and enough water, and you might be on your way to a lasting relationship.

In my opinion, the secret lies in selecting a plant that tugs at your heartstrings. When your Aunt Maude saddles you with her spider plant (notice that I haven’t bothered to profile spider plants; I’m boycotting them in this volume and probably in all possible sequels), bring it straight to the dumpster if you share my aversion. Don’t even go through the motions of growing it, neglecting it, and watching it gradually suffer a slow and painful death. (Of course, if a spider plant is your heartthrob, my apologies for the slight. And by all means embrace one.) In your home, grow only plants that you find appealing. I know it sounds obvious. But I am also continually blindsided by this issue. Somebody will bestow their favorite plant on me (usually right before moving to a very distant part of the country), and I feel obligated to welcome it into the fold. But not really. I almost always treat it badly. I act like the evil stepmother. And because Cinderella stories don’t prevail in the plant world, the poor wee (or not-so-wee) thing begins to fail. Then it gets insects. Before it dies, it takes out all the newly infested plants in close proximity. You see what I mean.

There’s got to be chemistry. In the back of this book, there’s a chapter that reveals all the basics of plant care. Throughout, I offer hints in every chapter to guide your way into houseplant proficiency. Certainly, all this advice will help you reach bingo. But the romance comes first. True, you might learn to adore a houseplant that didn’t have “love at first sight” appeal, but only if it survives to become something that might lure you into that sort of affair.

Other than the desire to create something meaningful with a green thing, it doesn’t take much. You’ll get the hang of it in no time. You can accelerate from total non-greenness to an extremely adroit houseplant grower in a blink. With the right botanical someone, decent potting soil on hand (that’s important), the proper light, and an appropriate container, Eden can be yours.

Actually, a little creative imagination might come in handy. Supermarket plants are (alas) inherently unappealing. By and large, they look fairly dowdy in their pathetic plastic pots. But don’t let the package stand in the way of a first date. Try to think about what that little plant might look like when dressed for success. The container is key: it’s like a picture frame. Give that little plant the shine of a natty container, and it just might glow. I know—sometimes it seems like a stretch. But if you feel the slightest spark, give it a chance.

This book is filled with plants that worked for me. I confess that I jump hoops for certain houseplants. But it doesn’t have to be difficult. It really isn’t hard. There are moments when it’s a challenge to fit watering into my schedule, but I quench my plants’ thirst. There are times when fitting a meal into my schedule is a crush. And nonetheless, I have managed to keep myself alive and fed. Not only that, but I’ve managed to keep Einstein nourished. And I attend to the plants’ needs as well. Good things have happened as a result of all this nurturing. Yes, you do have to devote a little effort to growing houseplants. But it’s absolutely worthwhile. Don’t take my word for it: give houseplants a chance.

Autumn

Other people rend their clothes and mourn the loss of summer, but not me. I’ll miss the outdoor garden and fresh air just as much as the next guy, so I’m not actually dancing a jig. Still, there’s a quiet comfort that comes in autumn. That’s why I’m starting this book in fall, because it really is the beginning of the indoor gardening season. Autumn is all about gathering. It’s the time when all my green buddies are herded indoors. All are safe. All are warm. But even more to the point, all are close.

Indoors is a great place to be in autumn. Spaces that seemed lacking suddenly are overflowing with robust growing things. Those few summer months of increased light, open windows, and a porch sojourn do a world of good for plants. But the hunkered sense of intimacy in autumn is everything.

By autumn, plants have added girth. Those that have become too bulky get trimmed. But not many are curtailed, because there’s something truly sensual about brushing past branches and stems as I move around the house. It’s like all my botanical brethren are giving me the glad hand. It’s like we’re a team and this is the victory lap.

Simultaneously, there is a lot going on in autumn. Fall is no slouch. In the houseplant calendar, it really is a season worth looking forward to. Some plants missed the summer boat and need a longer season to swing into flowering mode—calla lilies come to mind immediately. Other plants, such as plectranthus, receive a signal from the shortening days to set buds. Even the citrus starts its winter performance with a dribble of precocious blossoms. But flowers aren’t the only game in town. In autumn, the foliage on houseplants glows, and the sunbeams coming through the windowpanes train a spotlight on the glory. I don’t mean to be smug. But autumn is my proudest moment.

AUTUMN AGENDA

It’s another clear case of Not In My Backyard. I do it. You do it. We all do it. We’ve sent our houseplants outside to play for a summer recess, and we’re in denial as the temperatures begin to drop. When the weather reports threaten the first touch of frost, it is not going to happen to me. Nope. Frost will smite someone else, maybe. But not here.

Well, in Zone 5 New England, frost always comes eventually. (The USDA has created a Hardiness Zone map to help us match our climate with garden plants outdoors. The average minimum temperature in Zone 5 is –10°F to –15°F.) And one day, I’m going to learn not to let it sneak up on me. I’ll gradually march my tender plants back inside from their summer sojourn outdoors and let them acclimate to the changes in light and heat while I’m still throwing windows open during the day. That way, the transition won’t be so abrupt. But I’m just as human as everyone else. So there’s an eleventh-hour panic when the weatherman lays down the law and everything is rushed inside. Considering the bedlam that ensues, it’s amazing that all the houseplants take the mass roundup in their stride. The scene could really be likened to a rodeo, with bleachers being dragged in, plant stands positioned, and piles upon piles of saucers lined up on standby, ready to be matched with a plant partner. As I see it, the trick is to get everything into its permanent position on the first run. You don’t want to be lifting and shuffling twice (or more).

And yet, every year the puzzle pieces are thrown up in the air (or at least totally disassembled) and reconfigured. A few plants have permanent stations—especially the largest individuals, such as the massive staghorn fern. Beyond that, every year is different. First and foremost, the plants are arranged according to light needs. The bright south windows receive the sun-lovers. Plants that can tolerate lower light conditions are paraded onto the east- and west-facing sills or plant stands near the sills.

After light, I stage plants as if designing a garden. I think about height, shape, texture, color, and how the containers look with their benchmates. I even factor in the saucers and try to match them. If it weren’t such a mad rush, it would be the year’s highlight. When all is said and done, it’s a several-day affair that I savor. And it also goes without saying that I want to be home for the event. I don’t leave home in autumn without keeping tabs on the long-range forecast.

I know it sounds trivial, but I spend a lot of time matching pots with saucers. And in my home, this detail produces the most trading back and forth. When a saucer isn’t sufficiently large or deep to handle overflow, my wood floor suffers the consequences. I have no expensive furniture, and pretty much every flat surface is appropriate for plants. Still, even if a table is worth almost nothing in the dollar-and-cents market, I don’t want to mar its finish or paint. So everything gets a saucer or is put on a surface that will allow me to water without fear of mildew stains or worse. That’s important. But it’s also key to have saucers or other bases that befit your home. Doilies and cheap clear plastic saucers don’t work for me. Cork or another pad prevents mildew stains if I use a saucer that might sweat.

Some plants come in ahead of the crush. Several in my collection would rather not witness the gradual cooling outdoors, such as begonias. When temperatures dip below 50°F (10°C), they stop growing. Some of the more finicky rex begonias (which I avoid, by the way) start curling their leaves and become susceptible to leaf-spotting diseases and powdery mildew. Don’t put them through it. Ditto for gesneriads, which really don’t want the stress.

And speaking of temperatures, keep a gap between plants and heating vents when you’re placing your green refugees. Nothing confuses a plant as much as suddenly receiving a jet stream of dry, hot air when it just spent the last few months in the Great Outdoors. Actually, any plant (even individuals who haven’t been given a summer recess) might react badly to a steady diet of forced hot air. And don’t put plants on radiators when the heating season begins, or their soil will dry out irreparably and the roots will become parched.

That brings us to watering. I find myself watering more often in autumn when I first bring plants indoors. It helps ease the transition from outdoors to inside. And I continue to fertilize until Thanksgiving, when light levels dip, although I decrease the dosage and frequency as the days shorten.

Keep in mind that light changes in autumn. The rays stream into windows at a different angle. I’ve actually scorched jasmines by failing to monitor bright sunlight careening through a west window in fall. Plus, trees are suddenly dropping their leaves, allowing light to penetrate where it wasn’t previously a factor. In most cases, plants enjoy the additional light, but not always. Plants that prefer shade can be adversely affected. Keep an eye on things.

Many plants get haircuts when I bring them indoors. Pruning allows me to jam more plants into limited space, but it also reduces the amount of water each plant requires and readies the plant for lower light. Even more important, it holds the line on repotting. Unless a plant is so pot-bound that it’s a water guzzler, I prefer not to repot in autumn. Why provide fresh soil when most plants are moving into a season of diminished growth? Instead, I wait until spring.

After the initial re-entry, when everything green is hurled back into your stratosphere and comes solely under your influence again (no more shaking your fist at the Powers That Be and complaining for lack of rain), autumn is for soaking up the vibes again. Enjoy.