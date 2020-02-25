Just Like My Papa

Kito wants to be just like his papa, the protector of the pride. Throughout a day and night on the savanna, the cub imitates the way his father roars, swings his tail, shakes his head, and pounces. Kito may be too little to catch a wildebeest, but he is brave enough to succeed in his own hunt. Someday he will be King, just like Papa. With its rhythmic text, dramatic moments on the African plain, playful times for cub and papa, and word-for-word narration this book will make a perfect read-aloud for family sharing.