Time for School Activity Book

Get ready for school with Todd Parr! This full-color activity book for children in Pre-K and kindergarten encourages creativity while reinforcing early-learning skills. Includes a sheet of fun stickers.





Featuring Todd Parr’s signature art and humor, this workbook gives little learners a chance to be creative and work on early learning skills including handwriting, math, colors, shapes, and so much more. This unique workbook also includes social-emotional activities where children can explore identifying their feelings, appreciating one another’s differences, and treating people and the world around them with kindness.