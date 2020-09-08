Time for School Activity Book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Time for School Activity Book

by

LB Kids Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316706612

USD: $8.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: May 4th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Activity Books

PAGE COUNT: 80

Trade Paperback
Get ready for school with Todd Parr! This full-color activity book for children in Pre-K and kindergarten encourages creativity while reinforcing early-learning skills. Includes a sheet of fun stickers.

Featuring Todd Parr’s signature art and humor, this workbook gives little learners a chance to be creative and work on early learning skills including handwriting, math, colors, shapes, and so much more. This unique workbook also includes social-emotional activities where children can explore identifying their feelings, appreciating one another’s differences, and treating people and the world around them with kindness.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews