Peach and Plum: Here We Come!

For fans of Baloney and Friends, here is an early graphic novel series featuring two main squeezes named Peach and Plum, uniquely told in clever rhyme by Bitty Bot author Tim McCanna.



Here they come! It's Peach and Plum!



Welcome to Fruitdale! School is out and work is done. Now it's time for summer fun. Peach and Plum have lots to do. Beach day, bikes, and basketball, too. Will they wind up stuck indoors with a pesky list of chores? True adventure never ends for this pair of sweet best friends.



Ripe with humor and bursting with rhyme, these five short stories and four mini-comics will have newly independent readers wriggling, giggling, and going bananas for Peach and Plum.