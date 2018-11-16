Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Zip! Zoom! On a Broom
Ten Little Monkeys meets Room on the Broom in this counting-focused Halloween-themed read aloud; now as a board book!
One goes zip,
two go zoom.
Three witches glide from room to room.
So begins this witchy counting story, now as a board book. Counting up from 1 to 10 and back down again, ten witches jump on a broom–and then fall off one by one! Written in pitch-perfect rhyme, and full of fun read-aloud energy that will have kids memorizing lines and clamoring to read the book again and again, this book hits the mash-up sweet spot between an important concept and Halloween fun!
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Zip! Zoom! On a Broom:
"Bonnet's illustrations have a chaotic, wobbly quality that suits this story of a late-night haunting gone wrong. Readers will want to pore over the details of her eerie, monster-filled nocturnal scenes."—Publishers Weekly
"A mildly spooky general purchase for all libraries, this may be just the ticket for detail-driven independent readers, who will enjoy finding the lightly hidden numbers on each page or perhaps telling the story behind each scene."—School Library Journal
"Humorous ink-and-watercolor illustrations (featuring some familiar creepy creatures) are coupled with bewitching rhymes."—The Horn Book
"Deliciously detailed, fun illustrations are the perfect backdrop to this funny (and a just a little bit scary) tale, making Zip! Zoom! On a Broom pure delight from start to finish."—Books to Borrow, Books to Buy
"A fantastic rhyming book to celebrate the witchy season."—Red Tricycle