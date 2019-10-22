Birdie's Happiest Halloween

Birdie searches for a just-right Halloween costume in book five of this popular series



Birdie loves the fall. She can’t wait to go apple picking with Mommy and her dog, Monster, wear big fuzzy sweaters, and play touch football with her friends. But Birdie can’t stop thinking about Halloween! One year she was a robot, and another she was a mummy-princess. But this year, nothing is feeling quite right… until Birdie visits her local museum, and is INSPIRED by everything she finds.





Sujean Rim offers another winning story about being yourself that’s rich with warm fall colors, beautiful collage, and unforgettable images of Birdie dressed as everyone from Albert Einstein to Sandra Day O’Connor to the first female President!

