The Twilight Saga Complete Collection

A gorgeous paperback boxed set of the Twilight Saga featuring the latest #1 NYT and USA Today bestseller, Midnight Sun, and the rest of the series with a bold, fresh design



This stunning gift set includes paperback editions of Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn, Midnight Sun, The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner, and Life & Death, making it the prime gift for fans of the bestselling series.





Deeply romantic and extraordinarily suspenseful, The Twilight Saga captures the struggle between defying our instincts and satisfying our desires.