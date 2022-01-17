The Twilight Saga Complete Collection
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Twilight Saga Complete Collection

by Stephenie Meyer

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316470667

USD: $54.99  /  CAD: $67.99

ON SALE: June 14th 2022

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Vampires

PAGE COUNT: 3520

Select a format:

ebook
Trade Paperback
A gorgeous paperback boxed set of the Twilight Saga featuring the latest #1 NYT and USA Today bestseller, Midnight Sun, and the rest of the series with a bold, fresh design

This stunning gift set includes paperback editions of Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn, Midnight Sun, The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner, and Life & Death, making it the prime gift for fans of the bestselling series.


Deeply romantic and extraordinarily suspenseful, The Twilight Saga captures the struggle between defying our instincts and satisfying our desires.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less