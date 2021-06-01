Blockbuster author Stephenie Meyer makes a triumphant return to the world of Twilight with this companion: the iconic love story of Bella and Edward told from the vampire’s point of view — in paperback edition.









This unforgettable tale as told through Edward’s eyes takes on a new and decidedly dark twist. Meeting Bella is both the most unnerving and intriguing event he has experienced in all his years as a vampire. As we learn more fascinating details about Edward’s past and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the defining struggle of his life. How can he justify following his heart if it means leading Bella into danger?





In Midnight Sun, Stephenie Meyer transports us back to a world that has captivated millions of readers and brings us an epic novel about the profound pleasures and devastating consequences of immortal love.





An instant #1 New York Times Bestseller

Apple Audiobook August Must-Listens Pick





“People do not want to just read Meyer’s books; they want to climb inside them and live there.” — Time

“A literary phenomenon.” — New York Times

When Edward Cullen and Bella Swan met in, an iconic love story was born. But until now, fans have heard only Bella’s side of the story. At last, readers can experience Edward’s version in the long-awaited companion novel,