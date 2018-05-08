Groundbreaking Guys

Our history books are full of great men, from inventors to explorers to presidents. But these great men were not always good men. It’s time for our role models to change. This book pays tribute to Mr. Rogers, Barack Obama, Hayao Miyazaki, and more: men whose masculinity is grounded in compassion and care.





These men have varying worldviews and are accomplished in a range of fields, but they share important commonalities. They served their communities. They treated people with respect. They lifted others up. And they went on to create change, inspire others, and, indeed, do great things–not in spite of their goodness, but because of it.



These men’s stories will educate, entertain, and encourage the next generation of writers, activists, entrepreneurs, and other leaders of all genders to do better and be better–to be truly groundbreaking.