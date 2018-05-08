Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Groundbreaking Guys

40 Men Who Became Great by Doing Good

by

An illustrated book of biographies highlighting the inspiring and innovative qualities of forty very different men throughout history, for fans of Heroes for My Son and Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls.

Our history books are full of great men, from inventors to explorers to presidents. But these great men were not always good men. It’s time for our role models to change. This book pays tribute to Mr. Rogers, Barack Obama, Hayao Miyazaki, and more: men whose masculinity is grounded in compassion and care.

These men have varying worldviews and are accomplished in a range of fields, but they share important commonalities. They served their communities. They treated people with respect. They lifted others up. And they went on to create change, inspire others, and, indeed, do great things–not in spite of their goodness, but because of it.

These men’s stories will educate, entertain, and encourage the next generation of writers, activists, entrepreneurs, and other leaders of all genders to do better and be better–to be truly groundbreaking.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography

On Sale: June 11th 2019

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 96

ISBN-13: 9780316529372

What's Inside

Reader Reviews