Stephanie True Peters
Stephanie True Peters has been writing books for young readers for more than twenty-five years, exploring everything from swamp creatures and princesses to sports and superpower dogs. She began her career at Little, Brown in 1989 and worked her way up to editor before striking off on her own after her children, Jackson and Chloe, were born. An avid reader, workout enthusiast, animal lover, and a firm believer that our words and actions matter, Stephanie lives in Mansfield, MA, with her husband Dan, two cats, and two rabbits.Shamel Washington is an art director, designer, illustrator, and photographer. He lives in New York City.
