Description

Move over Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman—Peacemaker is here to stay and he’s bringing along more than 100 of DC’s most colorful characters from all corners of the DC Multiverse in this officially licensed book.



Peacemaker had a long road to the spotlight and he’s not alone. There are dozens of unique, sometimes absurd, and yet truly memorable characters waiting for their chance to shine. Heck Yeah, It's Peacemaker. . . And A Multiverse of Other Unsung and Inexplicable All-Stars celebrates some of the quirkiest, most compelling, and ready-for-primetime characters from throughout DC’s history. With peculiar powers—like the ability to eat anything or detach limbs—and one-of-a-kind costumes—from red long johns and a cooking pot for a helmet to a blue robotic snowman armor—these characters are truly unforgettable. Dive in and discover your next favorite DC Super Hero or Villain.



Copyright © 2022 DC. All DC characters and elements © & ™ DC. WB SHIELD: © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s23)

