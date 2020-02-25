Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Beatrice Zinker, Upside Down Thinker

Beatrice does her best thinking upside down.

Hanging from trees by her knees, doing handstands . . . for Beatrice Zinker, upside down works every time. She was definitely upside down when she and her best friend, Lenny, agreed to wear matching ninja suits on the first day of third grade. But when Beatrice shows up at school dressed in black, Lenny arrives with a cool new outfit and a cool new friend. Even worse, she seems to have forgotten all about the top-secret operation they planned!

Can Beatrice use her topsy-turvy way of thinking to save the mission, mend their friendship, and flip things sunny-side up?
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Friendship

On Sale: September 4th 2017

Price: $5.99 / $7.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9781484774120

"I fell in love with the unsinkable Beatrice Zinker-an unflappable, creative, and funny problem-solver with a big heart."—Ann M. Martin, New York Times bestselling author and Caldecott Honor winner
"Fresh and fun!"—Sara Pennypacker, New York Times bestselling author of the Clementine series
