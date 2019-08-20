Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Sabotage

Sabotage

by

Illustrated by

Operation Upside has grown to a team of three: Beatrice, her best friend Lenny, and her mysterious neighbor Sam. With several successful missions under their belts, the trio is preparing for another great week when the unthinkable occurs–an imposter delivers an imitation Upside Award!

As Beatrice hunts for clues to the culprit, Lenny suspects one of their own. Will they solve the mystery before Operation Upside is ruined once and for all? Or is the situation much bigger than any of them imagines?
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Friendship

On Sale: March 10th 2020

Price: $5.99 / $7.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9781484768167

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Beatrice Zinker, Upside Down Thinker