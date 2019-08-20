Operation Upside has grown to a team of three: Beatrice, her best friend Lenny, and her mysterious neighbor Sam. With several successful missions under their belts, the trio is preparing for another great week when the unthinkable occurs–an imposter delivers an imitation Upside Award!





As Beatrice hunts for clues to the culprit, Lenny suspects one of their own. Will they solve the mystery before Operation Upside is ruined once and for all? Or is the situation much bigger than any of them imagines?