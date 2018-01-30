Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Incognito

Incognito

by

Illustrated by

Beatrice Zinker’s top-secret plan, Operation Upside, is finally in full swing! And she’s REALLY EXCITED ABOUT IT! But when Beatrice impulsively awards her teacher, Mrs. Tamarack, an UPSIDE of her own-with the words Most Strict lettered in gold-the team has to put the entire mission on hold to avoid suspicion.

Lying low isn’t exactly Beatrice’s strong suit . . . and her classmate Wes desperately needs to be recognized. When Wes’s certificate falls into the wrong hands, Beatrice and her best friend, Lenny, must find a way once again, to save Operation Upside-and themselves-from big trouble.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Friendship

On Sale: September 18th 2018

Price: $5.99 / $6.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9781484768150

Little Brown Young Readers
