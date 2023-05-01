Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

The Mountain Rose Herbs Book of Natural Body Care

68 Simple Recipes for Health and Beauty

The Mountain Rose Herbs Book of Natural Body Care Open the full-size image

Contributors

By Shawn Donnille

Formats and Prices

Price

$12.99

Price

$16.99 CAD

Format

Format:

  1. ebook $12.99 $16.99 CAD
  2. Hardcover $28.00 $36.00 CAD

Also available from:

The Mountain Rose Herbs Book of Natural Body Care is a must-have introduction to DIY self care from one of the biggest names in the world of herbs! Built specifically with the beginner in mind, it starts with important introductory information on tools and supplies, a simple primer on commonly used healing herbs and essential oils, tips on safe substitutions and modifications, and suggestions for storage. The 68 step-by-step recipes cover hair care, skin care, and lip care, covering a wide range of needs. For example, a lavender and sweet orange dry shampoo manages oily hair while a hydrating aloe sheet mask relieves dry skin. 

Genre:

On Sale
Jan 16, 2024
Page Count
224 pages
Publisher
Timber Press
ISBN-13
9781643263632

You May Also Like

Herbs Demystified
Herbs Demystified $14.99 $19.99 CAD
Herbal Antivirals, 2nd Edition
Herbal Antivirals, 2nd Edition $24.95 $30.95 CAD
Medicinal Herbs for Family Health and Wellness
Medicinal Herbs for Family Health and Wellness $14.95 $19.95 CAD
Medicinal Herbs for Immune Defense
Medicinal Herbs for Immune Defense $14.95 $19.95 CAD
Northeast Medicinal Plants
Northeast Medicinal Plants $27.99 $34.99 CAD

Shawn Donnille

About the Author

Shawn Donnille is the owner and President of Mountain Rose Herbs, one of the nation’s largest retailers of organic products and natural body care formulations. As a teenager, he realized the negative health effects of conventional, chemically formulated products, which led him to healthier options for his everyday body care regimen. After formulating and developing countless wellness products for over 20 years, he is considered an expert in the realm of natural living. He speaks widely about natural lifestyles and sustainable business practices. Making his home in the Cascades of Oregon, he is both an avid outdoor enthusiast and an activist working to protect our wildlife and strengthen our wild spaces.
 

Learn more about this author