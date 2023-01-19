The Plant Medicine Protocol

About the Author

is a licensed acupuncturist, clinical herbalist, and ethnobotanist who practices Ayurvedic and Traditional Chinese Medicine. He has worked with thousands of individuals and groups to successfully incorporate plant-based medicine into their lives for more than two decades. Along with running a busy clinical practice, his work with plants and people includes founding the popular Goldthread Apothecary and Herb Farm, the Farm to Pharmacy educational program, and Goldthread Tonics, a line of functional wellness drinks sold nationwide. His work takes him around the world, sourcing medicinal plants and creating long-term partnerships with the people who grow and gather them. He recently launched the Plantventure Project, a comprehensive resource empowering individuals with the tools and guidance to create optimal health using medicinal plants. Follow him on Instagram at @williamsiff and @drinkgoldthread.

